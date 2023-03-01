Tullahoma City Schools awarded $2 million grant for Innovative School Models Funding

Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) is celebrating after being awarded a $2 million Innovative School Models grant, which will be used to provide its students with more work-based learning opportunities. The grant will be utilized over four years, and Tullahoma High School has been allocated $1 million, while East and West Middle Schools will receive $500,000 each.

The grant aims to increase the number of students who are workforce-ready in the 21st century, and each school has a specific plan for utilizing the funds. Tullahoma High School will be purchasing innovative, industry-standard equipment in all CTE programs of study, as well as providing early post-secondary opportunities through the College and Career Readiness Center and student-run coffee shop. Additionally, the high school plans to purchase two eight-passenger SUVs to transport students to work-based learning sites or local colleges for dual enrollment courses.

East and West Middle Schools will hire a new STEM teacher each and purchase innovative STEM equipment, including welding and aviation simulators. Furthermore, West Middle School will construct an outdoor STEM classroom and greenhouse, providing students with unique and innovative experiences in all things STEM-related.

TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens and Career Technical Education Director Jessie Kinsey expressed their gratitude for the grant and excitement about the opportunities it will bring for TCS students.