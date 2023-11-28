Tullahoma Christmas Parade is Friday

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that this is officially Tullahoma Christmas Parade Week and things are already in full swing. Parade packets are ready for pick up for all who have registered and there is still time to enter a float in the parade.

Everyone who registers this week will be placed in front of the Santa float. The current parade lineup count is 106 entries.

The 67th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade Grand Marshal reception festivities will commence at 5:30 PM on Thursday, November 30th with the Tullahoma City Tree Lighting.

Following the tree lighting, guests are invited to the Grand Marshal Reception. This special reception honors Annie Osborne, a respected member of the Tullahoma community who has made valuable contributions over the years. The tree lighting and reception will be held at the South Jackson Performing Arts Center located at 404 South Jackson Street in Tullahoma.

Register for the parade on the website:

https://www.tullahoma.org/