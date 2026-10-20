Tullahoma Chamber Warns Members of Scam Emails

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is warning members about fraudulent emails impersonating its president or other chamber representatives.

The chamber said in an email that some members have received messages from unknown email addresses requesting payment details.

Chamber officials say they will never request payment information by email, including requests for Zelle payments or wire transfers. Legitimate payments are handled through the chamber’s website or directly with its office, either in person or by phone with a staff member.

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Members are urged to remain alert for suspicious emails and contact the chamber directly if they have questions about a payment request.