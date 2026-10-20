Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tullahoma Chamber Warns Members of Scam Emails

Published

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is warning members about fraudulent emails impersonating its president or other chamber representatives.

The chamber said in an email that some members have received messages from unknown email addresses requesting payment details.

Chamber officials say they will never request payment information by email, including requests for Zelle payments or wire transfers. Legitimate payments are handled through the chamber’s website or directly with its office, either in person or by phone with a staff member.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Members are urged to remain alert for suspicious emails and contact the chamber directly if they have questions about a payment request.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Juvenile, 17, Charged in Grundy County Homicide Investigation

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile in connection to a homicide...

2 days ago

News

Coffee Veterinary Hospital Announces Nov. 1 Closure

Coffee Veterinary Hospital will close Nov. 1, ending more than three decades of caring for local pets. In a Facebook announcement Sunday, the business...

2 days ago

News

Manchester Water and Sewer Commission to Consider Emergency Projects, Sewer Rehabilitation at Special Meeting

The Manchester Water and Sewer Commission has scheduled a special called meeting for Thursday, October 22, at 6 p.m., with several infrastructure projects and...

4 days ago

Sports

Red Raider MJ Rollman to Join Inside the Program Series

By Owen Whitsett Thunder Radio’s Inside the Program series is returning with a new perspective, as Coffee County Central High School senior basketball guard...

5 days ago