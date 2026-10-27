Tullahoma Chamber Defends City Funding

Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Hope Nunley says the city’s annual investment in the organization provides a significant return through economic development, tourism promotion and community events.

Speaking during a recent Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen study session, Nunley said the Chamber receives $47,000 annually from the city but estimates its work generates approximately $94,517 in services, investments and event-related value.

According to the Tullahoma News, the presentation came amid ongoing debate among city leaders over taxpayer funding for nonprofit organizations.

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The board previously voted to provide equal funding to the Chamber, Tullahoma Sports Council and South Jackson Performing Arts Center before reversing course and rescinding the ordinance.

Nunley highlighted the Chamber’s efforts to promote Tullahoma to visitors, businesses and potential residents. She said the organization has also updated its website to improve visibility through artificial intelligence-powered search tools.

Among the Chamber’s major events are the annual Christmas Parade and Wobble Gobble 5K. Nunley said the Wobble Gobble has drawn more than 2,100 participants from 13 states, bringing visitors and potential tourism spending into the community.

Mayor Lynn Sebourn defended the city’s financial support of organizations that contribute to community life, arguing that municipalities commonly invest in services and activities beyond traditional government operations.

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Alderman Busch Thoma expressed a different concern, saying essential city department needs should take priority when allocating taxpayer dollars. He pointed to equipment needs within the police department as an example of the difficult decisions facing the board.

Thoma emphasized that he was not advocating for eliminating Chamber support, but suggested increasing private membership dues as another way to strengthen the organization.

Alderman Daniel Berry called for a more consistent process for determining funding levels for outside organizations. Berry said the same disagreements have resurfaced repeatedly during his six years serving on city boards.

The discussion also addressed two pending lawsuits involving the Chamber.

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Nunley declined to elaborate beyond previous public statements but told aldermen that neither lawsuit was connected to the city’s financial contributions.

Sebourn criticized one of the cases, a federal lawsuit involving allegations related to COVID-era relief funding. City Attorney Brittany Hoskins explained that the case involves a legal mechanism allowing private parties to pursue claims alleging misuse of government funds and potentially receive a portion of any recovery.

The Chamber has not been found liable in either lawsuit based on the information presented during the discussion.

The debate leaves city officials facing a broader question about how to balance funding for core government services with financial support for organizations that promote tourism, economic development and community activities.