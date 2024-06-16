Connect with us

News

Tullahoma BOMA votes down charter change; August ballot affected

Published

At the June 10, 2024 City of Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting, the Board voted on agenda item 12 -Resolution No. 1986. The Resolution states:

To Proclaim Approval of a Private Act to Amend the Charter of the City of Tullahoma by enacting an entirely new Charter effective July 1, 2024.

As Thunder Radio told you in a news story June 6, 2024 (that can be found here) the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen (in December of 2023) revised their Charter, which is required to have approval from the State of Tennessee legislatures. The Tullahoma BOMA changed their charter to reflect a change in their election cycle, moving their City elections from August to November.

If the Charter change had passed, all candidates (not school board) that were qualified for the August 1, 2024 election would have been voided and all candidates would have had to re-qualify for the November election.

The Resolution was voted down with 4 no to 3 yes votes. Alderman Jenna Amacher stated this:

Alderman Daniel Berry had this to say:

