Andy Farrar, Administrator of Coffee county Elections was a guest recently on “Connecting Coffee County”, Thunder Radio’s interview show.

Mr. Farrar verified that Tullahoma August 1st ballot may or may not include Mayoral, Alderman or School Board candidates.

The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen (in December of 2023) revised their Charter, which is required to have approval from the State of Tennessee legislatures. The Tullahoma BOMA changed their charter to reflect a change in their election cycle, moving their City elections from August to November.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Farrar stated that the State of Tennessee has approved the change, but until the Tullahoma BOMA votes on the change, it will not be ratified (and therefore go into effect).

If the Charter change passes, all candidates (not school board) that are qualified for the August 1, 2024 election will be voided and all candidates will have to re-qualify for the November election.

The next Tullahoma BOMA meeting is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Mr. Farrar explains that it’s a hard deadline:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The agenda for the June 10, 2024 BOMA meeting can be found here.