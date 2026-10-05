Tullahoma Approves $1.45 Million Paving Plan for 6.72 Miles of Roadway

The City of Tullahoma has approved a 2026–2027 paving plan that will address approximately 6.72 miles of roadway at a total cost of $1,455,400, including striping.

The paving list was approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its September 14 meeting.

Streets included in the 2026–2027 paving plan are:

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N.W. Atlantic Street — from W. Ogee St. to W. Hogan St.

Crestwood Drive — from Bragg Cir. to Greenwood Ave.

Hamilton Lane — from W. Lincoln St. to Heights Ave.

Iris Circle

Iris Drive — from Cedar Ln. to Circle Dr.

Old Estill Springs Road — from Forrest Blvd. to Chamberlain Dr.

Setters Lane East

Setters Lane West

Setters Point Drive

Short Springs Road — from Lake Circle Dr. to Carter Blake Rd.

Flowertown Road — from Normandy Rd. to Ledford Mill Rd.

Kings Lane — from Ovoca Rd. to N. Washington St.

Lake Crest Lane

Lake Hills Road — from Lake Crest Ln. to Lake Crest Ln.

Maplehill Drive

Marbury Road — from Veterans Dr. to Hillwood Rd.

Mockingbird Circle

N. Polk Street — from E. Lincoln St. to E. Grundy St.

Reeves St. — from Ovoca Rd. to N. Washington St.

Waggoner Street — from SW Atlantic St. to Maplewood Ave.

Cumberland Court

Veterans Drive — from N. Washington St. to Marbury Rd.

Roads listed without a beginning and ending point will be paved in their entirety.

The City noted that the list does not represent the order in which the roads will be paved. Scheduling will depend on factors such as location and the efficiency of moving paving equipment between projects.

Some paving projects may also be delayed until utility work is completed. The City specifically cited Old Estill Springs Road as an example where utility work could affect the paving schedule.

Weather will also play a role in the timeline. Crews are expected to continue paving this fall as temperatures allow, with work pausing during the winter before resuming in the spring.

Of the paving budget, $44,600 will be held in reserve for contingencies and unexpected issues. If funds remain after the listed projects are completed, the City said the money will be used for additional roadway sections to be determined at that time.

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The City said Public Works and its paving contractor will work to complete the projects as efficiently as possible while minimizing disruptions for residents.