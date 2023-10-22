Connect with us

News

Tullahoma Christmas Parade

Published

The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 67th annual Christmas Parade, titled “Winter Wonderland”. The event, will take place on Friday, December 1st at 7:00 PM, beginning at Tullahoma High School and ending with a holiday party at South Jackson Civic Center.

The parade theme, “Winter Wonderland” was submitted by Farrar Elementary school student, Laney Warren. She, along with hundreds of Tullahoma City Schools’ students shared their vision for the parade by writing or drawing their idea.

The Tullahoma Chamber will announce their Grand Marshal during the October Chamber Coffee on Oct. 24th.

Find parade registration details here: https://tullahoma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8564

