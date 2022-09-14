Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

TUESDAY SCOREBOARD: Cross Country shows out; CMS volleyball, CHS soccer fall

Published

Lady Raider junior Kailee Rossman set a personal record and won first place overall at the CHS cross country meet Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine

Tuesday afternoon was busy for area sports.

The Coffee County Cross Country teams showed out at their only home meet of the season, with Lady Raider Kailee Rossman and Red Raider Fletcher Barnard each taking first place overall. The Raider boys took first as a team and the Lady Raiders ended up second. More results will be posted later when they are available.

Also on Tuesday, CMS volleyball dropped a best-of-three 2-1 to visiting White County, the CHS Soccer lost on the road to Franklin County, 8-0.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022

News

Youth field events, kids get in free until 4pm Friday at the Coffee County Fair

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially has only a couple of days remaining before wrapping up Saturday night. The big events for Friday include...

5 days ago