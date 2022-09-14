TUESDAY SCOREBOARD: Cross Country shows out; CMS volleyball, CHS soccer fall

Tuesday afternoon was busy for area sports.

The Coffee County Cross Country teams showed out at their only home meet of the season, with Lady Raider Kailee Rossman and Red Raider Fletcher Barnard each taking first place overall. The Raider boys took first as a team and the Lady Raiders ended up second. More results will be posted later when they are available.

Also on Tuesday, CMS volleyball dropped a best-of-three 2-1 to visiting White County, the CHS Soccer lost on the road to Franklin County, 8-0.