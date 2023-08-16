TUESDAY ROUNDUP: Lady Raider volleyball, soccer fall

Coffee County Central volleyball and soccer both took tough road losses to open the season Tuesday.

LADY RAIDER VOLLEYBALL 0, TULLAHOMA 3

Coffee County was swept by the Wildcats: 20-25, 18-25 and 20-25.

Service errors were problematic for CHS, hitting at just 74.6 percent at the line. Savannah Cooper led the team with 3 aces.

Meanwhile, CHS never was able to get its offensive attack going, managing just 10 kills as a team. Zowee Dillard led CHS with 7 kills.

The Lady Raiders will play again Thursday at Franklin County.

LADY RAIDER SOCCER 0, LINCOLN COUNTY 6

Coffee County went to Fayetteville and took a tough shutout loss at the hands of the Lady Falcons, losing 6-0. The Lady Raiders trailed 3-0 at the half.

“We plan to take this as a learning opportunity and work on what we need to before facing them again,” said first year CHS head coach Megan Srofe.

Bella Lawson had 16 saves in goal for the Lady Raiders.