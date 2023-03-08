Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

TUESDAY PREP SCOREBOARD: Coffee Middle Softball rolls past Blackman; Westwood baseball gets sweep

Published

Area prep sports results from Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Coffee Middle Lady Raider softball 15, Blackman 4

Cara Newlin ripped three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Coffee Middle Lady Raiders to a run-rule win over visiting Blackman Tuesday afternoon in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

Newlin also scored two runs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Taylor McBride and Maggie Montgomery combined to knock 7 runners in. McBride knocked in 4 and Montgomery 3, including a home run. McBride and Kaylee Buckley each doubled.

Buckley earned the win in the circle, scattering 10 hits and allowing four earned runs over 5 innings to even Coffee Middle’s regular season record to 1-1.

Westwood Baseball 18, Fayetteville City 0

The Rockets made quick work of Fayetteville City Tuesday, winning 18-0 in a rune-rule shortened 3-inning game.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Rockets scored 18 runs on 10 hits and 10 walks. Keller Hatfield led the way at the plate with 3 hits and 4 runs batted in. He also scored twice. Kaysen Lowery also had multiple RBI with 3.

Lowery earned the win – allowing no hits over 3 innings. He walked two, but all 9 Fayetteville City outs registered were by Lowery strikeouts.

Westwood Rocket Baseball 6, Fayetteville City 1

Westwood took game two of the double header behind a strong effort on the mound from Caleb Crouch. Crouch struck out 8 over three innings of work. He walked 5 and allowed no hits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elijah Vernon held down the fort in relief, striking out 6 over 2 innings and allowing a hit and a run.

Kaysen Lowery, Carter Bell and Crouch knocked in runs in the win. Lowery had a triple.

Westwood Middle Softball 3, Moore County 20

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023

News

REPORT: Shelbyville rescuers searching for man who jumped in Duck River, never resurfaced

According to a report from the Shelbyville Times Gazette, rescue workers in Shelbyville searched most of Thursday afternoon for a man who jumped into...

February 23, 2023