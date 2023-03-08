TUESDAY PREP SCOREBOARD: Coffee Middle Softball rolls past Blackman; Westwood baseball gets sweep

Area prep sports results from Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Coffee Middle Lady Raider softball 15, Blackman 4

Cara Newlin ripped three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Coffee Middle Lady Raiders to a run-rule win over visiting Blackman Tuesday afternoon in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

Newlin also scored two runs.

Taylor McBride and Maggie Montgomery combined to knock 7 runners in. McBride knocked in 4 and Montgomery 3, including a home run. McBride and Kaylee Buckley each doubled.

Buckley earned the win in the circle, scattering 10 hits and allowing four earned runs over 5 innings to even Coffee Middle’s regular season record to 1-1.

Westwood Baseball 18, Fayetteville City 0

The Rockets made quick work of Fayetteville City Tuesday, winning 18-0 in a rune-rule shortened 3-inning game.

The Rockets scored 18 runs on 10 hits and 10 walks. Keller Hatfield led the way at the plate with 3 hits and 4 runs batted in. He also scored twice. Kaysen Lowery also had multiple RBI with 3.

Lowery earned the win – allowing no hits over 3 innings. He walked two, but all 9 Fayetteville City outs registered were by Lowery strikeouts.

Westwood Rocket Baseball 6, Fayetteville City 1

Westwood took game two of the double header behind a strong effort on the mound from Caleb Crouch. Crouch struck out 8 over three innings of work. He walked 5 and allowed no hits.

Elijah Vernon held down the fort in relief, striking out 6 over 2 innings and allowing a hit and a run.

Kaysen Lowery, Carter Bell and Crouch knocked in runs in the win. Lowery had a triple.

Westwood Middle Softball 3, Moore County 20