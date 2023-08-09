Connect with us

TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Raider golf wins; CMS volleyball routs South

Coffee County golfers turned in solid performances in a 9-hole match at Bear Trace Tuesday afternoon.

In a 9-hole match, four Raiders combined to shoot 166, which was good enough to outpace Franklin County by 15 strokes.

Beau Murray and Jack Stowe each carded a 41. Meanwhile, Brady Daugherty and Jackson Shemwell turned in solid rounds of 42 to finish Coffee County’s scoring. Noah Costello’s 43 and Zach Tidwell’s 44 would have been plenty good enough for the Raiders to still edge out a win.

The Lady Raider golfers were not as fortunate. Araya Hughes shot 47 and Leah Kate Sullivan 58 as Coffee County lost to Franklin County (93) and Franklin County (103).

Raiders golfers are scheduled to be back in action Thursday at 1 p.m. when Shelbyville and Tullahoma visit WillowBrook Golf Course.

LADY RAIDER VOLLEYBALL OPENS WITH WIN OVER SOUTH

Coffee Middle volleyball opened the 2023 season with a smooth 2-0 beating of South Middle in Cowan Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders cruised – winning 25-7 and 25-10.

JV Lady Raiders also won, 25-16, 20-25 and 15-8.

The Lady Raiders will have their first home match Thursday at 6 p.m. against Tullahoma.

CMS soccer falls in opener

Coffee Middle dropped a 3-1 decision to Warren County to open the season Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Glass scored the lone goal for the Lady Raiders.

