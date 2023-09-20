Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: CHS volleyball falls in straight sets to Lincoln County; CMS volley wins season finale

Published

Gracie Campbell

Coffee County High School volleyball played Lincoln County tight – but couldn’t come up with a win Tuesday, falling to the Falcons in three straight sets: 23-25, 22-25 and 19-25.

It marks the second time CHS has been swept by the Falcons this year.

Coffee County was led in kills by Zowee Dillard with 11. Savannah Cooper got up 11 digs and pitched in two service aces, along with 2 more from Lilee Scott.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Columbia on Thursday.

CMS CLOSES REGULAR SEASON WITH WIN

Coffee Middle volleyball closed the regular season with a 2-1 win over Harris Middle in Shelbyville.

The JV also got a win, dropping Harris 2-0.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CTC tournament begins on the 23rd.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023