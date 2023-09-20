TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: CHS volleyball falls in straight sets to Lincoln County; CMS volley wins season finale

Coffee County High School volleyball played Lincoln County tight – but couldn’t come up with a win Tuesday, falling to the Falcons in three straight sets: 23-25, 22-25 and 19-25.

It marks the second time CHS has been swept by the Falcons this year.

Coffee County was led in kills by Zowee Dillard with 11. Savannah Cooper got up 11 digs and pitched in two service aces, along with 2 more from Lilee Scott.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Columbia on Thursday.

CMS CLOSES REGULAR SEASON WITH WIN

Coffee Middle volleyball closed the regular season with a 2-1 win over Harris Middle in Shelbyville.

The JV also got a win, dropping Harris 2-0.

The CTC tournament begins on the 23rd.