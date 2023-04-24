Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Tuesday night dinner at Jefferson’s means money for CHS weight room

Published

Coffee County Central and Jefferson’s Restaurant are teaming up to raise money for much-needed weight-room improvements at CHS.

On April 25th from 5 p.m. until close (10 p.m.), a percentage of sales at Jefferson’s will be donated to weight room improvements. Everyone is encouraged to support the cause with a meal that night from Jefferson’s.

The team has been hard at work trying to raise upwards of $30,000 for new racks, benches and weights.

CHS football coach Doug Greene said the football program has raised enough money to purchase almost 8 racks and bars with a goal of 12.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The weight room equipment is not only used for football – but for all athletics at Coffee County Central.

Jefferson’s is located at 138 Relco Dr. in Manchester.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023