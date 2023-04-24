Tuesday night dinner at Jefferson’s means money for CHS weight room

Coffee County Central and Jefferson’s Restaurant are teaming up to raise money for much-needed weight-room improvements at CHS.

On April 25th from 5 p.m. until close (10 p.m.), a percentage of sales at Jefferson’s will be donated to weight room improvements. Everyone is encouraged to support the cause with a meal that night from Jefferson’s.

The team has been hard at work trying to raise upwards of $30,000 for new racks, benches and weights.

CHS football coach Doug Greene said the football program has raised enough money to purchase almost 8 racks and bars with a goal of 12.

The weight room equipment is not only used for football – but for all athletics at Coffee County Central.

Jefferson’s is located at 138 Relco Dr. in Manchester.