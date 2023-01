Coffee County Central basketball games scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022 have been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.

A makeup date has not yet been announced.

The Raiders and Lady Raiders will next be in action Thursday, Jan. 5 when they travel to Lincoln County. Listen to that game live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App.