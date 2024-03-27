Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

TUBERCULOSIS CAN HIDE IN PLAIN SIGHT; TDH EMPHASIZES THINK, TEST, TREAT

Published

World Tuberculosis Day was March 24, 2024, and the Tennessee Department of Health is reminding Tennesseans that Tuberculosis (TB) is a preventable and curable disease.  This can be achieved with early identification, testing, and treatment for those who have been exposed, carry an infection or evidence of active Tuberculosis.

“Our TB numbers in Tennessee are consistent with what we saw for the disease prior to the pandemic,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP said. “We are particularly concerned with individuals under the age of 18 who have received a diagnosis of Tuberculosis in the last year, as children with TB often go undiagnosed or unrecognized.”

Tennessee Department of Health data indicates 116 individuals in Tennessee were diagnosed with Tuberculosis in 2023.  Of this total, 16 individuals under the age of 18 were diagnosed with the disease.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

TB is an ancient and well-described disease that primarily affects the lungs. TB spreads from person-to-person when an infectious individual coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings.

Common TB symptoms include cough, lasting longer than three weeks, fever, chills, fatigue, night sweats, coughing up blood, loss of appetite, and unintentional weight loss.  TB symptoms often mimic symptoms of other respiratory diseases, and the symptoms may depend on the location of TB in the body.

More information on TB exposure, risks, and treatment is available on the TDH website: https://www.tn.gov/health.html

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023