Truman Lee Bush, age 82, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Sunday, November 8, 2026, in McMinnville, TN.

Mr. Bush was born in Woodbury, TN to his late parents, Buford Bush and Opal Davis Bush. He worked in maintenance as a millwright for most of his life and he was a member of Gnat Hill church of Christ. He had a great sense of humor and was an avid jokester. He loved his family dearly and was a very non-judgmental and caring person.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Fletcher Bush; son, Timothy Bush; siblings, Terry Bush and Glenda Parker.

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Mr. Bush is survived by his sons, Michael Bush (Audra) and Randy Bush; brothers, Gary Bush (Patricia), James Bush (Trish), and Ricky Bush (Amy); grandchildren, Blake Ferrell (Cecilia), Adele Lomas (Isaiah); great grandchildren, Carson Lomas and Colson Lomas; sister-in-law, Brenda Anderson; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and again Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 11:00am until 1:00pm with funeral services following at 1:00pm in the chapel Central Funeral Home with Blake Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery in Manchester.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bush family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com