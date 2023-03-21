Troy Lee Bailey Sr. of Hillsboro, passed this life on Monday, March 20 at his residence at the age of 91. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service time.

Mr. Bailey, a native of Tukerman, Arkansas, was the son of the late Charley and Edith Cagle Bailey. Mr. Bailey loved telling stories about growing up including how proud he was of his pig that won a blue ribbon at the county fair. He was a U S Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. Mr. Bailey enjoyed gardening, fishing and watching his granddaughter, Briley play softball. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan who enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and Fox News.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce T. Bailey; son, Troy Bailey Jr.; daughter, Carla Stevenson; twin brother, Roy Bailey; brothers, Elwood and Birdell Bailey and sisters, Gladys, Lucille “Cile”, Ruby and Lucille.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his sister, Dorothy Bass of Macomb, Michigan; grandsons, Brent Morris (Paula) of Tullahoma and Chris Apicella of Hillsboro and great grandchildren, Erin, Hayden, Emma and Briley.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.