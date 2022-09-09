Connect with us

Trevor Richard Dicks

Published

Trevor Richard Dicks passed this life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the age of 80. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will welcome friends from 12 (noon) till service time. Burial will follow at Manchester City Cemetery.

Trevor, a native of Queens County, New York was the son of the late Fred Creteur and Grace Rutter. He enjoyed collecting coins and repairing small engines. He also loved his Australian Shepard named Rocky.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Paul Davis Creteur; brother, Robert Creteur and sister, Francine Creteur.

He is survived by his step-daughter, Marie Jones of Manchester and grandchildren, Micaela Creteur, Amber Creteur, Reagan Creteur, Nichole Creteur, Jeffery Jones, Madison Jones, Jason Jones, Kyle Thomas, Jessica Dougherty, Justin Dougherty and Devin Callaway.

