Obituaries

Treva Dianne Morton

Published

Treva Dianne Morton of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at her residence at the age of 71.  Services are pending and will be announced at a later time.

A native of McMinnville, Treva was the daughter of the late Douglas and Laurene Spurlock. She loved to go shopping and collected Turtles. She loved to listen to music and dance.  She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren.

Treva is survived by her daughter, Heather Goad of Tullahoma; in-laws, Sarah and Wallace Baker of Tullahoma; sister, Cynthia Spurlock Bourdon of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Ashlyn Tankersley (TJ), Schuyler Parton, Emma Parton and Dylan Parton (Jamie), all of Tullahoma; great grandchildren, Hadalee Joan Tankersley, Javion Kai Parton, Bryten Parton and Krossten Parton and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

