Trenton Eric Allen

Published

Trenton Eric Allen passed this life on Sunday, February 26, 2023 in Beechgrove at the age of 52.  Memorial services will be scheduled at a later time.

A native of Tullahoma, TN, he was the son of Billy Allen of Tullahoma and the late Frankie Morris Allen. He enjoyed photography and videography. He loved animals.

In addition to his father, he is survived by son, Caleb; daughter, Erica; sister, Marcie Wilkinson of Tullahoma; niece, Lynn Marie and his beloved dog, Hercules

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

