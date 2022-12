Trees of Christmas event through Dec. 11

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department presents 2022 Trees of Christmas. This year’s theme is “Sweets and Treats from Around the World.”

The display will run through December 11th with various times through the week at Ada Wright Community Center, 328 N Woodland St. in Manchester.

Tuesday, December 6, 11 AM – 6 PM

Wednesday, December 7, 9 AM – 6 PM

Thursday, December 8, 11 AM – 6 PM

Friday, December 9, 11 AM – 6 PM

Saturday, December 10, 11 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, December 11, 11 AM – 5 PM

School groups are encouraged to make reservations.