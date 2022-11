Trees of Christmas event, Dec. 5-11

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department presents 2022 Trees of Christmas. This year’s theme is “Sweets and Treats from Around the World.”

The display will run December 5th – December 11th with various times through the week at Ada Wright Community Center, 328 N Woodland St. in Manchester.

Monday, December 5, 11 AM – 6 PM

Tuesday, December 6, 11 AM – 6 PM

Wednesday, December 7, 9 AM – 6 PM

Thursday, December 8, 11 AM – 6 PM

Friday, December 9, 11 AM – 6 PM

Saturday, December 10, 11 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, December 11, 11 AM – 5 PM

School groups are encouraged to make reservations.