Trees of Christmas is fast approaching.

What are your favorite Christmas sweets and treats? Show us this year at the 2022 Trees of Christmas! This year’s event will be December 5th – December 11th with various times through the week.

Registration to enter a tree must be filled out and submitted by November 21st.

To register, or if you have questions, contact Activities Coordinator Katie West at kwest@cityofmanchstertn.com