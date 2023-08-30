Trail Life USA Scouting Group to Hold Open House

The Manchester Trail Life USA Troop 0314 has announced it’s year start up and open house. Boys ages 5-18 are welcome to attend this event on Monday, September 4th from 6:30 PM -8:00 PM at Encounter Life Church. Encounter Life Church is located at 1006 Oakdale Street in Manchester. If interested parties are unable to attend due to the Labor Day holiday, organizers have invited those youth to visit any Monday night meeting at the same time and location.

The Trail Life USA folks describe themselves as: a Church-Based, Christ-Centered, Boy-Focused mentoring and discipleship journey that speaks to the heart of a boy. Established on timeless values derived from the Bible and set in the context of outdoor adventure, boys from Kindergarten through 12th grade are engaged in a Troop setting by male mentors where they are challenged to grow in character, understand their purpose, serve their community, and develop practical leadership skills to carry out the mission for which they were created.

Find more information at this link https://www.traillifeusa.com/

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

John Wilson, Trail Life Troop Ministry Liaison had this to say: