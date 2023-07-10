Connect with us

News

Tragic Stabbing Incident in McMinnville Leaves One Dead and Suspect Charged with Criminal Homicide

Published

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the McMinnville City Police Department, the District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation into an incident that occurred at a residence on Hardaway Street in McMinnville. As a result of the investigation, it was established that Christopher Kaylon Stanton unlawfully stabbed Trayton Whipple multiple times in an area just outside of the Hardaway Street residence.

Tragically, Mr. Whipple succumbed to the stabbing injuries and died shortly after his transport by EMS from the scene. Accordingly, Mr. Stanton is charged with criminal homicide. Mr. Stanton’s bail was set by the Judicial Commissioner at $750,000.00, and he remains in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at the time of this release of public information.

Due to the ongoing investigation and the strategic need to preserve certain specific evidence for the courtroom, the above information is all that will be released by law enforcement at this time. I offer my sincere gratitude to all our law enforcement partners at EMS, 911 dispatch, the McMinnville City Police Department, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department for their professional and efficient efforts to secure the safety of our community and properly investigate the circumstances of this matter.

Finally, I ask that you join me in prayer and support for the innocent victims left behind to deal with the aftermath of their loss. Also, I ask that you respect the privacy of all involved in this tragic incident. Thank you.

Chris Stanford, District Attorney General, 31st Judicial District

