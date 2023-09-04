Tracy Sue Carver of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the age of 61 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

A native of Winchester, Tennessee, Ms. Carver was the daughter of Don Nichols who lives out of state and Pam Livingston Smith of Tullahoma and they both survive her. She was a high school graduate and most recently worked at Wal-Mart.

Tracy loved to read and tell jokes, She was friendly, kind hearted and loved everyone. She always enjoyed family get-togethers for the holidays. She loved animals of all kinds, but most especially her dogs.

Along with her parents, Tracy is survived by her step father, Albert Smith of Tullahoma, boyfriend, Kenneth “Kenny” Baltimore of Tullahoma, children, Cameron and Jessica Allison both of Tullahoma, brother, Michael (Krystal) Smith of Tullahoma, two half brothers and one half sister who also reside out of state, nephew, Andrew Smith of Tullahoma, grandson, Joseph Allison of Tullahoma, Aunt, Peggy Livingston Darnel, Uncle Joe Livingston and many, many cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.