Tracy City Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Solicitation of Minor

A Tracy City man has been arrested following an investigation involving the alleged solicitation of a minor in Grundy County.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Christopher Leiderman of Tracy City was taken into custody Thursday after deputies began investigating an incident involving a child at a local elementary school.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the school early Thursday morning regarding a concerning incident involving a child.

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Following the initial investigation, authorities tracked Leiderman to Sequatchie County, where he was taken into custody by the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office.

Grundy County authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges anticipated as investigators continue gathering evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasized that protecting children remains one of its highest priorities and thanked the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the arrest.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and the involvement of a child, authorities said no additional details will be released at this time.

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The Sheriff’s Office has not provided further information about the circumstances surrounding the allegations.