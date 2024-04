Coffee County Central senior track athlete Xavier Randolph set a new Tennessee state record Thursday night at the Great 8 event at Franklin Road Academy.

Randolph fired the discus 192 feet, 3 inches – which bested the previous record by over a foot. The previous record was 191 feet, 2 inches.

Randolph went to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Meet last year as a junior and placed in the discus. He has signed to play football for Tennessee Tech.