TRACK & FIELD: Coffee Middle has top finishers at CTC meet

Published

Coffee Middle School track & field had a pair of first place finishers and a pair of second place finishers in the CTC Championship meet last week.

Naomi Abiose blew away the competition in the girls high jump with a 4-10 – was 6 inches better than second place and 8 inches better than third.

Sunday Orner also took first place in girls long jump at 13-2, which was 4 inches better than second place and 11 inches better than third.

On the boys side, Landon Carson slung the discus 119-5 for second place. That was a personal record for Carson. And Isaac Barnes placed second in boys high jump at 5-2, just 2 inches off the first place spot.

