TRACK: Boys place 4th, girls 5th at Oakland’s Patriot Invitational

Coffee County Central Track and Field was the only local team in action Tuesday and it was a fruitful evening at Oakland’s Patriot Invitational.

The Raider boys finished with 60.3 points to take 4th place out of 13 teams and the Lady Raiders finished with 43 points to take 5th out of 13. Smyrna won the boys side and Oakland won the girls side of the meet.

Coffee County had four first place finishes, including:

Girls 4×800 team – 11:36.05

Xavier Randolph shot put – 48-10

Xavier Randolph discus throw – 177-2

Morgen Spears high jump – 4-10

