Tourism and Community Development Commission special called meeting, January 18

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 City of Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission will meet at 5:00 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room.
The agenda is as follows:
- Check Attendance/Declare Quorum/Introductions
- Approval of December 12, 2022 Minutes
- Katy Riddle-Chamber of Commerce Report
- AJ Fox-Manchester Dept. of Recreation Report
- Becky Forkel-South Central Tennessee Tourism Report
- New Business
- Guest-Lane Curlee-2023 Visitor Map
- SCTTA Invoice-$13,770.00 (50/50 Marketing Grant)
- Play TN Sports-Membership Renewal-$500.00
- Approval of Awards Gala Table-$750.00
- Proposed Street Pole Banner Project
- Old Business
- Gala Awards purchase update
- Adjournment
Next meeting will be February 13, 2023. Citizens can E-mail comments/questions pertaining to the agenda to loriwest.37355@yahoo.com before 3:00pm on the day of the meeting.