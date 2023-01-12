Connect with us

Tourism and Community Development Commission special called meeting, January 18

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 City of Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission will meet at 5:00 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room. 

The agenda is as follows:

  • Check Attendance/Declare Quorum/Introductions
  • Approval of December 12, 2022 Minutes
  • Katy Riddle-Chamber of Commerce Report
  • AJ Fox-Manchester Dept. of Recreation Report
  • Becky Forkel-South Central Tennessee Tourism Report
  • New Business
    • Guest-Lane Curlee-2023 Visitor Map
    • SCTTA Invoice-$13,770.00 (50/50 Marketing Grant)
    • Play TN Sports-Membership Renewal-$500.00
    • Approval of Awards Gala Table-$750.00
    • Proposed Street Pole Banner Project
  • Old Business
    • Gala Awards purchase update
  • Adjournment

Next meeting will be February 13, 2023. Citizens can E-mail comments/questions pertaining to the agenda to loriwest.37355@yahoo.com before 3:00pm on the day of the meeting.

