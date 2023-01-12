Tourism and Community Development Commission special called meeting, January 18

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 City of Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission will meet at 5:00 pm in the Manchester City Hall board room.

The agenda is as follows:

Check Attendance/Declare Quorum/Introductions

Approval of December 12, 2022 Minutes

Katy Riddle-Chamber of Commerce Report

AJ Fox-Manchester Dept. of Recreation Report

Becky Forkel-South Central Tennessee Tourism Report

New Business Guest-Lane Curlee-2023 Visitor Map SCTTA Invoice-$13,770.00 (50/50 Marketing Grant) Play TN Sports-Membership Renewal-$500.00 Approval of Awards Gala Table-$750.00 Proposed Street Pole Banner Project

Old Business Gala Awards purchase update

Adjournment

Next meeting will be February 13, 2023. Citizens can E-mail comments/questions pertaining to the agenda to loriwest.37355@yahoo.com before 3:00pm on the day of the meeting.