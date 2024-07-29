Torrance Hattie-Mae Grace Taylor, age 17, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2024, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born March 3, 2007, in Winchester, TN. Torrance was a Coffee County Central High School student and an employee of Logan’s Roadhouse. She was a caretaker for her brother Landon and she enjoyed helping her mother cook. She loved painting, music, reading, fishing with her boyfriend, and riding 4-wheelers.

Torrance is preceded in death by her grandmother, Teresa Ann Burton.

Miss Taylor is survived by her mother and step-father: Monica Renee Marquis and James Willard Marquis III; sister: Hailey Marquis; brothers: Darryl Taylor, Jaxen Marquis and Landon Taylor; grandparents: Robert Darryl Burton, Jessica Marquis and Christy Bryan; aunts and uncles: Michael Burton, Shea Carter, Stephanie Shields, Jon Marquis, Renee Marbury, Shannon South, Lori Dumas and Jason Summers; and cousins: Haley Glenn, Logan Burton, Kaden Carter, Keira Carter, Tyler Womack, Abigail Womack, Grace Marquis, Brayden Summers, Gabby Marquis, Jon Jr Marquis, Diana Summers, Lexi Summers, Matthew Marquis and Riley Dumas.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home with Minister Gene Michelsen officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Torrance Hattie-Mae Grace Taylor. Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home, 508 W. College Street, Fayetteville, TN 37334. 931-433-4511. Online condolences at www.gallantfuneralhome.com.