News

Tornado Watch issued for Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County

Published

The National Weather Service office in Nashville has issued a Tornado Watch for much of Middle Tennessee – including Coffee County and surrounding areas from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday.

A tornado “watch” indicates potential for severe weather development that includes tornadoes.

Now is the time to review your severe weather action plan at your home.

Keep your radios tuned into Thunder Radio: AM 1320, FM 107.9 for severe weather announcements and emergency information in live time if it is needed.

