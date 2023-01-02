Tools and materials stolen from Winchester construction site

Winchester Police are seeking the public’s help regarding a construction site burglary.

On December 25, 2022 at approximately 2:00 AM, officers with the Winchester Police Department were dispatched to 302 North High Street. When the officers arrived they found that the home, which is under construction, had been broken into and several thousand dollars of construction material and tools had been taken.

If you have any information about the burglary please contact Detective Ryan Fuller with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 931-962-INFO (4636).

There is currently a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.