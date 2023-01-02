Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tools and materials stolen from Winchester construction site

Published

Winchester Police are seeking the public’s help regarding a construction site burglary.

On December 25, 2022 at approximately 2:00 AM, officers with the Winchester Police Department were dispatched to 302 North High Street. When the officers arrived they found that the home, which is under construction, had been broken into and several thousand dollars of construction material and tools had been taken.

If you have any information about the burglary please contact Detective Ryan Fuller with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 931-962-INFO (4636).

There is currently a $250 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022