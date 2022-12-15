Tonya Mae Stevens age 40 of Murfreesboro passed away December 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her celebration of life service will be held at First Church of Jesus Christ at 1100 East Lincoln Street, Tullahoma TN 37388 on January 22, 2023, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Tonya was born July 8, 1982, in Coalmont, TN. She was a native of Franklin County. Tonya is a graduate of Motlow State Community College where she earned her associates of teaching degree. Tonya was a current student of MTSU where she was working toward finishing her Bachelor of Teaching degree. Tonya enjoyed helping others, traveling, and had a passion for children. She is preceded in death by her parents Bruce Howard Stevens Sr. and Vickie Gaynelle Stevens, her sister, Selena Stevens and her brother, Bruce Howard Stevens Jr. Tonya is also preceded in death by her significant other Patrick Gallaher. She is survived by sisters Tina (Jumah) Alsalihy, Henrieeta (Jorge) Stevens, and Sheena (Johnny) Dawson; uncle, Ricky (Regina) Bradford and aunt, Bobbie Jo (Rick) Caudill; nephews, Haider, Amir, Layth, Cameron, and Nicolas; and niece, Gracie, bestfriend, Jessica (Jose) Hernandez, and special friends, April Ella, and Anita Lovin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a local shelter or food pantry.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stevens family.