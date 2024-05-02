Tonya Anjanette Medley entered her eternal home on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 51 years. A native of Shelbyville, Tennessee, she is the daughter of the late Larry Wayne Champion and Mary Todd Champion of Manchester, who survives her.

Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Wade “TONY” Medley, sister, Donnita Cook Stacey, and grandparents, Ray and Lois Todd.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the New Haven Baptist Church located at 707 S. E. Atlantic Streett in Tullahoma, Tennessee with Pastor Jimmy Kesey officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester City Cemetery in Manchester. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday from 11:00 Am until the time of service.

Tonya was a high school graduate and a member of New Haven Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she loved playing BINGO.

Along with her mother, Tonya is survived by her children, Blake Medley of Winchester, Delaney Medley of Manchester, sisters, Renee (Amp) Sanders of Shelbyville, Shannon (Jeff) Eady of Shelbyville, and Melody Dye also of Shelbyville. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Paxton Medley, Kaylee Medle, and Dawson Stacey,

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.