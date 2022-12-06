Mr. Tony Dewitt Trail, age 86, of Beechgrove, was born on December 20, 1935, in Coffee County, TN, to the late Easton and Dora Trail. He is also preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters, and grandson Benjamin Trail. Mr. Trail is survived by his son, Robert Trail (Cindy) of Manchester, two grandsons, Robby, and Timothy Trail, and three great granddaughters, Peyton and Hannah Trail, and Sophie Trail.

Mr. Trail worked in construction for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Funeral services for Mr. Trail will be conducted on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny O. Trail officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Gnat Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00am until 1 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Trail passed away on Friday, December 2, at McArthur Manor in Manchester.

