Tommy Griffin

Kenneth Thomas Griffin, Jr. of Tullahoma passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2026 at his home, surrounded by his family at the age of 65. Tommy was born in Manchester, TN to the late Kenneth Thomas Griffin, Sr. and Lucile Phillips Griffin who survives. During his life Mr. Griffin served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army, and worked as a computer scientist for the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board. Tommy was a devoted member of Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma for over 30 years, where he served as a Deacon and a former Sunday school teacher. He was an Eagle Scout, and served as a Scout Master for Troop 303. He loved supporting his children’s athletic, musical, and artistic endeavors, and formerly served as President of the Tullahoma Little League. Above all, Tommy loved his family, and cherished his time spent with his granddaughter Nora. In addition to his father, Tommy was welcomed into Heaven by his son, Andrew Griffin; and sister, Dede Henderson. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Currey Griffin; son, Kenny Griffin; daughter, Katie Griffin; mother, Lucile Griffin; granddaughter, Nora Griffin and her mother, Virginia Griffin; sister, Debi Craig (Ron); brother-in-law, Barry Henderson; and nieces and nephews, Caleb and Chloe Henderson, Jessica and Shane Nelson, and Kyra Ferguson. Visitation for Mr. Griffin will be held on Thursday, November 19th, 2026 from 5:00-7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Tommy’s life will take place Friday, November 20th at 2:00pm at Highland Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Norman Officiating. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Tommy’s memory be made to the Highland Baptist Church Children’s Camp Scholarship Fund- 808 W. Hickory St. Tullahoma, TN 37388. A true “Trekkie” at heart, Tommy would encourage all of his family and friends to “Live Long and Prosper”.