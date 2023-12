Tommy Broyles of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon at the age of 74. No services are scheduled.

A native of Winchester, he was the son of the late Colonel and Lula Windley Broyles. Mr. Broyles is survived by his sister, Patricia Willford and her husband, Earl of Manchester.

