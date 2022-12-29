Tommy Allen Hill of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 56. Tommy was born in Winchester, TN to the late Carlotta “Dinky” Burgess Hill, and Herman Allen Hill who survives. During his life he worked as a machine operator for Elk River Public Utility District. In addition to his father, Tommy is survived by his wife, Kathy Isle Hill; one son, Tanner Allen Hill (Mary Beth); one brother, Jody Hill (Heather); one grandson, Mack Allen Hill; two stepsons, Bryan Allen Sanders (Jessica), and Jeramy Dusty Sanders; four step-grandchildren, Emily, Jeramy, Meah, and Hunter Sanders, and one granddog, LB.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.