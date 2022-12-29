Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Tommy Allen Hill

Published

Tommy Allen Hill of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 56. Tommy was born in Winchester, TN to the late Carlotta “Dinky” Burgess Hill, and Herman Allen Hill who survives. During his life he worked as a machine operator for Elk River Public Utility District. In addition to his father, Tommy is survived by his wife, Kathy Isle Hill; one son, Tanner Allen Hill (Mary Beth); one brother, Jody Hill (Heather); one grandson, Mack Allen Hill; two stepsons, Bryan Allen Sanders (Jessica), and Jeramy Dusty Sanders; four step-grandchildren, Emily, Jeramy, Meah, and Hunter Sanders, and one granddog, LB.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022