Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

TNStars to give away $10,000 in scholarships to make the holidays even brighter

Published

 In the spirit of the season, the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is giving away $10,000 in holiday scholarships to Tennessee children, awarding one $5,000 grand prize and ten $500 weekly prizes!

Ten $500 scholarships will be awarded, with two winners announced each week beginning Nov. 30, 2023. The $5,000 grand prize winner will be awarded Jan. 2, 2024. All winners will be drawn at random.

Parents can enter to win on behalf of a child, age 10 or younger, by submitting a photo of their child now through Dec. 31 at TNStars.com/Holiday. One entry is good for weekly prizes and the grand prize throughout the entire contest period.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Scholarship prizes will be deposited into TNStars scholarship accounts to be used for the winning beneficiaries’ future post-secondary education expenses, ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more.

“The cost of education continues to be substantial. It’s important to start saving early so that compounding interest works for you rather than increasing the debt burden of student loans,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “This is our largest scholarship giveaway of the year, and we hope it will encourage even more families to enter for a chance to start saving for their child’s future education.”

TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.

To enter the scholarship giveaway or to get more information on the program, visit the following link:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/?utm_content=TNStars.com&utm_campaign=shelli.king%40tn.gov&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email

All contest entries and winners are subject to the official rules (see them here):

https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/2023-Holiday-Scholarship-Rules?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Official%20Rules&utm_campaign=shelli.king%40tn.gov

Last year’s winner of TNStars’ $5,000 Grand Prize HolidayScholarship was Ezekiel Walters, 9, of LaFollette.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023