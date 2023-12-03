TNStars to give away $10,000 in scholarships to make the holidays even brighter

In the spirit of the season, the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is giving away $10,000 in holiday scholarships to Tennessee children, awarding one $5,000 grand prize and ten $500 weekly prizes!

Ten $500 scholarships will be awarded, with two winners announced each week beginning Nov. 30, 2023. The $5,000 grand prize winner will be awarded Jan. 2, 2024. All winners will be drawn at random.

Parents can enter to win on behalf of a child, age 10 or younger, by submitting a photo of their child now through Dec. 31 at TNStars.com/Holiday. One entry is good for weekly prizes and the grand prize throughout the entire contest period.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Scholarship prizes will be deposited into TNStars scholarship accounts to be used for the winning beneficiaries’ future post-secondary education expenses, ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more.

“The cost of education continues to be substantial. It’s important to start saving early so that compounding interest works for you rather than increasing the debt burden of student loans,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “This is our largest scholarship giveaway of the year, and we hope it will encourage even more families to enter for a chance to start saving for their child’s future education.”

TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.

To enter the scholarship giveaway or to get more information on the program, visit the following link:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/?utm_content=TNStars.com&utm_campaign=shelli.king%40tn.gov&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email

All contest entries and winners are subject to the official rules (see them here):

https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/2023-Holiday-Scholarship-Rules?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Official%20Rules&utm_campaign=shelli.king%40tn.gov Last year’s winner of TNStars’ $5,000 Grand Prize HolidayScholarship was Ezekiel Walters, 9, of LaFollette.