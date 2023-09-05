TNStars Gives Tennesseans $25 to Automate College Savings

|September is College Savings Month in Tennessee, and the TNStars College Savings Program is kicking it off with an incentive for Tennesseans to save for the future education of each special child in their lives.
|TNStars makes the $25 incentive easy for all Tennesseans to take advantage of. Here’s how it works:
Start a monthly recurring contribution of $25 or more for your TNStars account or increase an existing recurring contribution by at least $25 between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2023, and receive a one-time $25 deposited into your TNStars account.
New and existing TNStars account owners, who are Tennessee residents, are eligible for the incentive.
The new or updated recurring contribution must occur by Dec. 6 to receive the $25, which will be applied as a contribution to the qualifying account after Dec. 15. See the Official Rules.
To qualify for the incentive, or for more information on the program, visit TNStars.com/Get25.