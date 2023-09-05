TNStars Gives Tennesseans $25 to Automate College Savings

TNStars makes the $25 incentive easy for all Tennesseans to take advantage of. Here’s how it works:

Start a monthly recurring contribution of $25 or more for your TNStars account or increase an existing recurring contribution by at least $25 between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2023, and receive a one-time $25 deposited into your TNStars account.

New and existing TNStars account owners, who are Tennessee residents, are eligible for the incentive.

The new or updated recurring contribution must occur by Dec. 6 to receive the $25, which will be applied as a contribution to the qualifying account after Dec. 15. See the Official Rules.

To qualify for the incentive, or for more information on the program, visit TNStars.com/Get25.