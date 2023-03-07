Connect with us

#TNSilverAlert: 58-Year-Old Laura Powers Reported Missing from Woodbury”

Published

The Woodbury Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Laura Powers who has been missing since February 24th.

Laura is a white female with hazel eyes and brown and gray hair, 5’4″ tall and weighing 119 pounds. She was last seen at her residence in Woodbury, wearing a tee-shirt, stretch-waisted pants, and house slippers.

Laura has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance and is currently using a walker.

The authorities are urging anyone with information about Laura’s whereabouts to contact the Woodbury Police Department at 615-563-4322 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

