tnAchieves Mentors needed in Coffee County, deadline Oct. 21

Eighty-five mentors are needed in Coffee County to volunteer for the TN Promise class of 2023.

According to the official website: “tnAchieves mentors play a critical role in the success of students across the state of Tennessee as they pursue a post-secondary credential. Many students need just a little extra help in navigating the college-going process. tnAchieves mentors provide that support by offering encouragement and personal guidance to students in their community.”

In Tennessee college enrollment has been trending down over the past five years, from 63.8 percent for the Class of 2017 to 52.8 percent for the Class of 2021

The deadline to apply is October 21, 2022.

To find out more and to apply visit tnachieves.org/mentors