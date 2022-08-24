Connect with us

News

TN Secretary of State announces civics essay contest for K-12

Published

Secretary of State Tre Hargett has announced the theme for this year’s Civics Essay Contest for Tennessee students from PreK to 12th grade is “Why Your Vote Matters.”

Civics Essay Contest winners will receive a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the State Capitol. First place winners in each grade level will receive a $500 scholarship, with second and third place winners receiving $250 and $100, respectively.

All Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations in grades PreK to 12 are encouraged to participate. Schools can choose up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest. Visit sos.tn.gov/civics-essay-contest for complete contest rules and to submit essays online through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

