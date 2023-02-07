TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors

Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee.

House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.

“Senior citizens, especially those on a fixed income, are really struggling right now because of inflation,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville. “These rising prices on everything from the grocery store to the gas pump unfortunately mean that some may be forced to choose between buying food or paying their bills. This legislation is one way that we as a state can provide additional relief to those Tennesseans in need of assistance.”

House Bill 243 has been assigned to the Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee for consideration.