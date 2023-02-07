Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

TN bill would create food sales tax holiday for seniors

Published

Republicans have filed a bill to create a three-month-long sales tax holiday on food for senior citizens in Tennessee.

House Bill 243 would make the retail sale of food and food ingredients tax-free statewide for anyone 70 years of age and older between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. The proposed tax cut would not apply to alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements or prepared food.

“Senior citizens, especially those on a fixed income, are really struggling right now because of inflation,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Michael Hale, R-Smithville. “These rising prices on everything from the grocery store to the gas pump unfortunately mean that some may be forced to choose between buying food or paying their bills. This legislation is one way that we as a state can provide additional relief to those Tennesseans in need of assistance.”

House Bill 243 has been assigned to the Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee for consideration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022