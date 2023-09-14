TN Achieves Needs Coffee County Mentors

tnAchieves reaches and serves nearly 90% of Tennessee’s high school seniors annually, working with 98% of all TN Promise scholarship applicants. In addition to mentor guidance, tnAchieves provides extensive statewide student success advising and support that is leading to transformational increases in retention and completion. tnAchieves supports students from high school through college to career.

Transformational change happens one student at a time. Mentors help the next generation of Tennessee’s workforce pursue a high-quality post-secondary credential after high school and build the skills necessary to access a meaningful career. In 2024, mentors will inspire students to pursue a post-secondary pathway, engage with their community to develop Tennessee’s future workforce and help students navigate the journey from high school to college.

The application window to become a tnAchieves mentor closes October 20, 2023.

Click the link below to apply:

https://tnachieves.org/mentors/apply