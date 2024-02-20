TITLE TOWN: Barnes buries Falcons with big second half, Lady Raiders claim District

Lincoln County will have nightmares about Natalie Barnes.

After the Falcons took a 1-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Barnes buried two three pointers from the corner and knocked down three free-throws on her way to a 20-point night to send the Lady Raiders on to a 49-45 win and a District 9-4A Championship.

It was the third time Coffee County and Lincoln County locked horns this month and it was certainly worth the price of admission.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders took a 1 point lead into the locker room and a 1 point lead into the fourth quarter. That’s when the Falcons took their first fourth quarter lead over the Lady Raiders all season on a bucket from Bryan.

Barnes put the Lady Raiders back in front 38-36 with 5:19 to play and they never trailed after that.

The Falcons kept it close from there but never tied it up.

With a 1-point lead with 18.5 to play, freshman Lady Raider Jules Ferrell knocked down a pair of big free-throws to push the Lady Raider to 3. Barnes added another free throw with 8.4 left to put the game out of reach.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ferrell finished with 11 and Channah Gannon added 9.

Olivia Vinson scored 7 in the win – five coming in the pivotal fourth quarter. Vinson’s first basket of the game in the first quarter gave her 1,000 points for her high school career.

GAME NOTES

The win marks the the 16th straight win for the Lady Raiders over the Lady Falcons. It also makes CHS 15-0 at home this season and 38-2 at home since 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ALL TOURNAMEN HONORS

For the second year in a row, Natalie Barnes was name District Tournament MVP. Also joining her on the all-tournament team from CHS were Channah Gannon and Jules Ferrell.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders will host the region quarter finals at 7 p.m. Friday. That will be an elimination game.