Titans using BYE week to rest up

If you turn (or turned, depending on when you read this) on Thunder Radio Sunday you won’t hear the Titans this Sunday (Oct. 16).

The 3-2 Tennessee Titans are off this week at a great time to heal up from some injuries. They will return to action and will be on the air Oct. 23 against the Colts in Nashville.

Titans Online Writer Jim Wyatt took the off week to answer fan questions in the Titans Mailbag. Read them here.

TITANS FOOTBALL ON THUNDER RADIO LISTED BY CHARLIE GONZALES, WEICHERT REALTORS JOE ORR & ASSOCIATES.